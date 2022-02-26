GRUSHON, James William "Jim"



Age 95, of Dayton, passed away Friday, February 18th, 2022, in Cocoa Beach, Florida.



Jim was born May 30th, 1926, in West Carrollton, Ohio, to Anna (Pergrem) Grushon and Charles Grushon. He graduated from West Carrollton High School, Class of 1944. He served his country with honor during WWII in the U.S. Navy on the USS Saginaw Bay and earned 5 Battlestars. He was 26 years old when he joined church and was very involved and active in various ministries over the years. Jim was the former owner of Thomas & Grushon Insurance Company for many years.



To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his visitations at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, on Sunday, February 27th, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and 10:00 am Monday, February 28th, 2022, until Jim's Life Celebration Services at 11:00 am at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home with Minister Michael Grushon officiating. The family will be having a private burial for Jim at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Florida College (https://www.floridacollege.edu/giving/make-a-payment/ or by mail: 119 N. Glen Arven Ave., Temple Terrace, Florida 33617). You are welcome to view Jim"s full obituary, send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Jim at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on his name.

