Grundy-Davis, Catherine



DAYTON, OH  Catherine Ann Grundy-Davis, age 72, of Dayton, passed away early Friday morning, December 15, 2023, at her home in Dayton, OH. Visitation will be 12:00PM on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at The Chosen Church at 295 E. Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45315. A service honoring Catherine's life will be held at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Bruce Moxley, Jr. of Dominion Ministries International, officiating. Flowers may be delivered to the church on December 30th between 8:00 and 11:00AM. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Dominion Ministries International, in honor of Catherine for her Legacy of Love Foundation. For additional information and to view Catherine's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.



