Grover, David

David L. Grover, age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2025. Born on Christmas Day in 1949 in Galion, Ohio, David brought warmth, wisdom, and compassion to all who knew him.



A proud graduate of Galion High School, Class of 1968, David was a dedicated student and a spirited member of the school's basketball team. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Education from Ashland College in 1972, beginning a lifelong journey of learning and service.



David devoted 33 years of faithful service to the Dayton VA Medical Center, where he worked as a supply technician. Throughout his career, he was known for his diligence, integrity, and unwavering support of veterans and their care.



He had a good sense of humor and also enjoyed the hobby of short wave radio for a time. David enjoyed listening to what he could on his short wave radio and was even able to hear the moon landing on it as well.



Following his retirement, David continued to pursue knowledge with a passionate heart, enrolling in classes at the University of Dayton. A true Renaissance man, he had an insatiable curiosity and was well-versed in a wide range of subjects. His home was filled with books that reflected his love of literature, history, and philosophy.



A loyal and enthusiastic patron of the arts, David was a familiar face at many cultural events in the Dayton area. Since 1985, he regularly attended performances by the Dayton Opera, Ballet, Philharmonic, and Symphony Orchestra. He believed deeply in the power of music and performance to elevate the human spirit. He attended Covenant Presbyterian Church in Vandalia.



He will be remembered for his gentle demeanor and his intellectual spirit always wanting to learn more.



David is survived by nieces and nephews Dale Norwood of Galion, Dawn Landsberger, Karen Franks, Linda Wuestenberg and LuAnn Grover; numerous great-nieces and nephews and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents Merrill & Marjorie (Davis) Grover and all his siblings Eugene Grover, Joan Franks, George Grover and Barbara Kay Norwood.



Services to honor David's life will be held Thursday, June 12, 2025 in the Richardson Davis chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes. Visitation will be from 11am - 12 pm with the service beginning promptly at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.



