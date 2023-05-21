Grove, Carolyn

Grove (Gordon), Carolyn Grace



Carolyn Grove, age 83, of Loveland, OH passed away peacefully on Friday, May 12.



Carolyn lived a life dedicated to learning and exploration. She found solace, joy, and a sense of accomplishment in her various pursuits, including music, sewing, gardening, and photography.



She embarked on a lifelong journey with her high school sweetheart, Kenneth, and their love story spanned an incredible 60 years. Together, they raised three children: Kimberly (Dale) Forman of Cincinnati, David Grove (deceased), and Christopher (Stephanie) Grove of St. Petersburg.



Carolyn's family extended beyond her immediate household. She was also survived by her brothers, George Gordon III (Patty) of Hamilton, Charles (Dotty) Gordon of Liberty Township, and her sister, Constance (Danny) Danford of Fairfield.



Carolyn earned an Associate's Degree in Business from the University of Cincinnati. Throughout her professional career, she worked for various businesses, retiring three times.



Above all else, Carolyn cherished her role as a mother and actively participated in her children's lives, engaging in their numerous school activities.



She found immense joy in being a part of her grandchildren's lives as well. Jason and Sarah Forman held a special place in her heart, and she relished every moment spent with them.



With a selfless spirit, Carolyn chose to donate her body for scientific research, and following that, she will be cremated and laid to rest alongside her beloved husband.



In honor of Carolyn's enduring love for her children and in remembrance of their battles with illness, the family kindly requests that instead of sending flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

