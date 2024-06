Grooms, Annette Y.



Annette Y. Grooms, age 59, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Graveside service 11 am Monday, June 3, 2024, at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave, Dayton, OH. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



