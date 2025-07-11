Grohal, Gregory T. "Greg"



Gregory T. "Greg" Grohal, 51, of Wilder, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 8, 2025. Born on December 3, 1973, in Hamilton, Ohio, Greg was the beloved son of Thomas J. and Janet (Mergy) Grohal. He attended St. Ann School and graduated from Badin High School in 1992, before attending the University of Cincinnati. On June 17, 2012, Greg married the love of his life, Amber Helton, in Loveland, Ohio. Together they built a life filled with adventure, joy, and deep devotion-whether they were cheering on the Bengals, spending time with their dogs, or traveling somewhere new. Greg loved sports, especially cheering on the Reds alongside his dad. Weekends were often spent by the water, fishing pole in hand, enjoying the peace of the outdoors. Over the course of more than 30 years, Greg built a respected career in the construction industry, holding positions with companies including Dugan & Meyers, Baker Concrete, Lithko Contracting, and Gaylor Electric. He is survived by his wife, Amber; his furry friends, Gus, Felix, and the late Arthur, Stanley and Walter; his parents, Tom and Janet Grohal; sisters, Theresa (Andy) Baumgartner and Julie (Rick) Whitaker; mother-in-law, Gloria Helton; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; also many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer in 1986, grandmother, Elizabeth "Betty" Mergy in 2010 and grandparents, Margaret and Karl Grohal. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 13, 2025 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday July, 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Julie Billiart Church, 224 Dayton St. Hamilton, Ohio. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Hoxworth Blood Center (hoxworth.org) or Lucky Tales Rescue (luckytalesrescue.org). Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, at Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com