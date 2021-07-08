GRIZZLE, Anna Lee



Age 89, of Corbin, KY, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021. She was born on October 12, 1931, in Confluence, KY, the daughter of the late Ruben and Callie (Fields) Colwell. Anna married Wallace McIntosh in 1945, and he preceded her in death in 1972. She retired from Good Samaritan Hospital in 1986 and was a member of Level Green Baptist Church in KY. Anna is survived by her children, Joyce (Eddie) Couch, Wanda Johnson, Wallace (Carol) McIntosh, and Pamela (Freddy) Wells; a sister; two brothers; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; two brothers; and a granddaughter. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 10 am until 12 pm at Edgewood Baptist Church, 1010 W. State Street, Trenton, OH 45067. A Funeral Service will begin at 12 pm on Friday at the church with Pastor Keith Risner officiating. Interment will follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

