GRISMER, Robert F. "Rob"



Jan. 18, 1954 to July 5, 2022



Age 68, of Dayton and Troy, Ohio, had his final heartbeat on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek after long-declining health. Just two weeks earlier, Rob was predeceased by his father, Charles Griesemer. He was also preceded in death by his mother, Alma Lou Griesemer, younger sister Patrice Bayer, four loving grandparents, and young nephew. Rob is survived by his older brother Stephen Grismer and wife, Terrie, of Dayton; his younger sisters, Mary Beth Christian and Nancy Treon of Troy; and nine nephews and nieces and their families. Rob is survived and predeceased by members of a huge family to include a special aunt, his 51 first cousins and their families, his many doting uncles, aunts, and great aunts, former in-laws... if among the living, you know who you are! As for the departed, he is now in your embrace.



Rob graduated from Troy High School in 1973, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1975, and remained until death a proud veteran. While life moved on for the world, Rob never left the 1960s and '70s and the music of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, et al. Rob resided at a number places throughout life, including the V.A. Center and Terrace Ridge Apartments, but if he could pick one place to call home, it would have been Mayberry with TV pals Sheriff Andy, Barney Fife, and his favorite character, agitator Ernest T. Bass – truthfully, because they were so much alike. Robert's cantankerous and demanding nature will actually be missed. Often alone in life, Rob was loved by his family and his steadfast friends; his ornery and mischievous behavior will forever stir priceless remembrances.



In lieu of a memorial or funeral service, the family requests friends and family to please celebrate Rob's good fortune to have entered his afterlife. His memory will be respected with a Catholic Mass in the near future. Heartfelt thanks go to the staffs of Soin Medical Center and Greene Memorial Hospital for the peace and comfort they provided Robert during his final hours. Donations offered in Robert's name should go to a charity of personal choice.

