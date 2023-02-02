GRIGSBY, Bernice E.



Age 87 of Dayton, OH, peacefully passed away on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Fri., Feb. 3, 2023, 12:00 pm at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W. 5th St., Dayton, OH 45402, Dr. Elmer S. Martin, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Friday at the church beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum. For full obituary visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3924 W. Third St.

