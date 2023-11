Griffith, Michael Eugene "Giano"



King Michael Eugene Griffith II age 31 a native of Dayton, Ohio. Son of Michael E. Griffith Sr & Teresa J. Jones (Griffith) born July 31, 1992, transitioned from this life Nov 2, 2023 in Memphis, TN. He leaves to cherish his memory his Mother & Sisters Latisha Griffith, Tyisha Griffith & Danielle Brown. Man-Man's celebration of life service will be Friday November 17th, 2023 @ 4 pm-1808 Grand Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45407.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com