Griffith, Frances "Pauline"



Age 103 of Kettering, loving Wife and Grandmother, passed away April 21, 2025. She was born January 21, 1922 in Centerville, OH; the daughter of the late Wilbert and Edna (McCullough) Lucas. Along with her parents, Pauline is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Henry Alan Griffith; sister, Erma Gebhart; brothers, Chester and Dale Lucas; and stepson, Gary Griffith. Pauline is survived by her stepson, Terry Griffith; grandchildren, Tabitha (Theresa) Baer, Lance (Jaime) Griffith, and Terry Alan Griffith; great grandchildren, Christopher (Alivia) Baer, Ashley (Chad) Holland, Zachary Baer, Courtney (Bryce) Alvarado, Austin Griffith, Cole, Trevor, Adam, and Gage Griffith; great great grandchildren, Kaysen Alvarado; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pauline lived each day to the fullest and instilled the value of making the most of everyday in her grandchildren and loved ones. Her childhood was spent on the family farm where she learned the value of hardwork and developed a love for gardening. She was fourth generation in her family to graduate from Centerville High School. After graduation, she worked for NCR until she met and married the love of her life, Henry. Together, they volunteered with the city of Kettering for 24 years. A homemaker at heart she used her creative talents to enrich the lives of those around her. Pauline will be deeply missed by her family, who carry her memory in their hearts and will forever cherish the lessons she imparted and the love she provided. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 1:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main Street, Centerville, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 12:00PM until the time of service. Pauline will be laid to rest by her beloved husband at Centerville Cemetery. Condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.routsong.com



