Griffin, Ronald K.



Ronald K. Griffin, age 82 of Springboro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Griffin honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a retired Computer Operator with WPAFB with 24 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years Jenna (Ashe) Griffin, his daughter Rhonda, his stepdaughter Leah Wynn, stepson Matthew Wynn, brother Gene Griffin and wife Sheila, 2 grandchildren Owynn Prater and Brian Madewell, as well as other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton.



