X

GRIFFIN, Irene

ajc.com

Obituaries | 6 hours ago

GRIFFIN (Newman), Irene

83, of Northridge (Dayton), passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born to Roy &

Florence (Collier) Newman on February 13, 1938, in Carter, Kentucky. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Griffin, and four brothers: Clyde,

Albert, Lloyd & Larry Newman. Survived by two sons, Bobby Griffin & James Griffin

(Maggie), both of Dayton; two brothers, Harlan Newman & Carlos Newman (Loretta), both of Grayson, KY; four sisters, Hazel Burton, of Dayton, Helen Harold, of Dayton, Christine Grooms, of Dayton, and Mildred Fleenor, of Medway, OH; one brother-in-law, Raymond Griffin, of Livingston, KY; grandchildren, Gabe, Michael, Michelle, Samantha, Zachary, Brandon, Nicholas, Diamond, Latasha, Brandon & Sebastian; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews & friends. Funeral

service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the Morton &

Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Pastor Walter Berger, officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit


www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.