GRIERSON,



John Frederick



Age 92, originally of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 5, 2022, in Sarasota, FL. He was born October 13, 1929, in Dayton, OH, to his parents Walter Grierson and Anna (Ciarlo) Grierson. John was married to Marilyn for 59 years prior to her passing in 2011. John is survived by three sons, David S. Grierson



(Teresa), of Great Falls, MT, Gregory M. Grierson (Kimberly) of Butler Township, OH, and Douglas A. Grierson (Christine) of Lakewood Ranch, FL; also his two sisters, Martha C. Herring of Moraine, OH, Darlene A. Holt of Melbourne, FL, as well as sister-in-law Barbara Haws of Waynesville, OH, and Key West, FL. John has several nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John was a 1948 graduate of Parker Co-op, enlisted and was a Master Seargent in the U.S. Army in 1948 and then onto reserves until 1957. John served initially as a clerk for the United States Postal Service and then furthered his career with the USPS as manager of accounting and reporting as well as postal inspector. John was very proud of his family, remembering all the moments with family and friends. He was a warm and caring person who loved and lived life to its fullest, a devoted husband and wonderful father. He will be truly missed by everyone who knew him. The family will receive friends at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd., Dayton, OH 45429, Friday, February 18, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering, OH 45420. Interment, Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Special thanks to Tidwell Hospice of Sarasota, FL, for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Tidwell Hospice of Sarasota or The Church of The Ascension. Online condolences may be sent to



