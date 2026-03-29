Harlow, Gretchen



Gretchen Harlow passed away peacefully March 26, 2026, surrounded by family at her daughter's home. Born June 24, 1932 to the late Elsie Fleeman and Earl Heil in Portsmouth, Ohio. Gretchen attended Portsmouth High School, leaving in her senior year to help support her single mother. Gretchen was retired from Inland Manufacturing. She lived most of her long and happy life in Park Layne, Ohio, with her devoted husband, Tom, remaining independent until just a few years ago. She will be remembered for her world class pies and the impressive tins of homemade Christmas cookies she gifted to family and friends each holiday season. Even more, Gretchen will be remembered as someone who tirelessly reached out to family and friends, no matter how far flung, to make sure they knew they were loved and remembered. Gretchen enjoyed a long retirement, traveling throughout the country (as long as flying wasn't required!), an Irish Cream or scotch and milk in the evening, keeping an immaculate home and visiting with friends, neighbors and family.She is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 56 years, Tom Harlow, and brother, Richard Heil. Survivors include sons, Douglas Harlow (Young Sook Cho) and David Harlow (Kim), daughter Anita Waler (Denny), niece Mary Catherine Simpson, 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grand children. A memorial service will be held April 7, 2026, 11am at the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral Home, 507 West Jefferson St., New Carlisle, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, 3230 N. County Road 25A, Troy, Ohio 45373. As a further remembrance, do as she did throughout her life, do a good deed, show some kindness and reach out to others to let them know you care.





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