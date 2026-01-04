Gregory Weaver

Weaver, Gregory Alan "Weave"



Gregory Alan Weaver, 76, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away in Savannah, Georgia doing what he loved most, riding his motorcycle with his "brothers," on October 23, 2025. He was a cherished father, grandfather, brother, and friend and his charismatic presence is deeply missed.



Greg ("Weave") was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on February 22, 1949, to Robert Weaver and Eloise Cates. He grew up in Hamilton and graduated from Garfield High School. He attended Miami University and served in the army during the Vietnam war. Greg had successful careers with the Homebuilders' Association of Greater Cincinnati and Haas Publishing Company. Much of his life drew him to Charlotte, North Carolina, where he had recently returned. Greg dedicated his life to his sobriety, his children and grandchildren, his motorcycle club and brothers, and to helping others. His profound influence was a testament to insightful wisdom acquired from more than 40 years in Alcoholics Anonymous and a wide variety of life experiences. His sarcastic sense of humor as well as a genuine willingness to support others brightened the lives of all who knew him.



Greg is survived by his two children and their families: son Hunter Weaver, his wife Kelley and their 3 children Skye, Zaza and Nash; daughter Tate Rincon-Alejos and her husband Fernando, his sister Sandy Yambrich, and nieces Lisa Yambrich, Caryn Chambers and Linda Calmes. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ronald Weaver, brother-in-law Steve Yambrich, and nephew Scott Yambrich.



A private celebration of life will be held. His children ask that you raise a Diet Coke in Weave's honor and continue his legacy by spreading love, laughter and wisdom.



