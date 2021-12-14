GREGORY,



Clinton Kermit



Clinton Kermit Gregory, age 92 of Brookville, formerly of



Huber Heights, passed away very peacefully on Saturday,



December 11, 2021, with his family by his side. He was



a loving husband, father,



grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He was very proud of his family and cherished the times he spent with them.



He was born in Bernardstown (Webster County), West Virginia to the late James C. and Effie S. (Hamrick) Gregory. He was the 9th of 13 children, and he was always very proud of his



humble upbringing and his "Mountaineer" heritage.



Clinton loved his country and along with his eight brothers, he proudly served in the United States Military, enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1947. Being in the military police for over 20 years, he traveled all over the country and throughout the world. He was especially proud of his work with the military



K-9 unit. During his military career, he served in the Berlin



Airlift, the Korean, and Vietnam Wars.



After retiring from the Air Force, Clinton worked another 20 years in law enforcement and retired (for the second time) as the Chief of Security at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in



Dayton.



Clinton was stationed in Tokyo, Japan in 1955, and it was there that he met and married "the love of his life", Chie



"Yukie" Tokita. They were married for over 63 years.



Clinton was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1965, and he and Yukie moved their young family to Huber Heights, where they lived for over 51 years.



In his retirement, Clinton loved traveling to visit family and friends and also enjoyed working in his yard and garden.



Clinton is survived by his beloved wife: Yukie, daughter and son-in-law: Jeanie and Dr. Thomas Kupper of Dayton, son and daughter-in-law: Larry and Shelley Gregory of Huber Heights, daughter and son-in-law: Janice and Michael Flores of Monterey, Tennessee, grandchildren: Spencer and Seth Kupper,



Kristin and Erin Flores, Emily Kleiner and Andrew Mowry, great-grandchildren: Kirstie and Dennis Kleiner, McKenna



Riley and Porter Mowry, brother: Madison "Matt" Gregory of Jumbo, West Virginia, sister-in-law: Jann Gregory of Huber Heights, and by many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by eleven siblings: Arden, Charles, James Wilbert "Wib", Hubert, Isaac "Bud", Victor, Raymond, Ruby, Ruth, Merle, and Betty.



The family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to the staff of Brookhaven Retirement Community and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their loving and compassionate care of Clinton.



The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 5-7 pm at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45415. Funeral services will be held at 9:30am, Thursday at the funeral home, and burial will follow at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Honor Flight Dayton in Clinton's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



"Go rest high on that mountain



Son your work on earth is done"







"Country roads, take me home



To the place I belong



West Virginia"