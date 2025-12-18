Greg Harvey

Harvey, Greg



Greg E. Harvey passed away at age 79 on December 5, 2025 at the Hospice of Dayton facility in Middletown, Ohio.



He was born on December 12, 1945 in Urbana Township, Ohio, the son of Gilbert and Irene Harvey.



Greg is survived by his grateful wife of 53 years, Nancy, sister-in-law Mary (Jeff) Morgan, brother-in-law Joseph DeBrosse, his niece, Stephanie (Jason) Tharp, his niece, Amanda Harvey, his niece, Sara (Wade) Ballard, his nephew, Randy (Shawna) Harris, as well as two great nephews, Nolan and Dylan Ballard and two great nieces, Peighton and Paige Tharp,.



Preceding him in death were his parents, Gilbert and Irene Harvey, his brother, Gary Harvey, his sister-in-law, Judy Harvey and his sister-in-law, Anita DeBrosse.



He was a graduate of Northwestern High School in Springfield and Wright State University and worked at NCR for 29 years. Also, he served in the army and was a Vietnam veteran. He gave ten years of service as the treasurer of St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Mary Church (now St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Springboro) when it was located in Franklin. He spent his free time bowling, ballroom dancing, traveling, and telling jokes.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton or to St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Springboro, Ohio.



Services are currently pending.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com