Greenwell, Carole

Greenwell (Deems), Carole Sue



Carole Sue (Deems) Greenwell, age 89 of Brookville, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. She retired from Bank One as bank manager with many years of service. Sue was a former member of St. Rita Catholic Church and a current member at St. Paul Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Dayton Catholic Women's Club. Sue enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She is survived by her children: Brian (Melanie) Greenwell, David (Tracy) Greenwell, Alan Greenwell, Dawn BenVenuto, grandchildren: Christina, Jessica, Matthew, Nicole, Brian, Michael, Bryn, Cody, Summer, Kylie, and Marissa, seven great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Thomas E. Greenwell, parents: Charles and Blanche (Chesley) Deems, sister: Cartmehl Bingham and son-in-law: John BenVenuto. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood). Interment will follow the Mass at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or the Dayton Catholic Women's Club. Online condolences may be made to the family www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com