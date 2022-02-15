GREENE, Valerie

GREENE (nee. Simpson), Valerie P.



Age 84 of Springfield, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2022. She was born in Folkstone, Kent, England, to the late Violet and Charles Simpson. Valerie married the love of her life, James Greene on July 14, 1961. The two shared over 60 years together. Valerie was a member of New Covenant



Baptist Church in Enon. In her free time, she loved to write letters and cards to friends and family all over the world, and spend time with her loved ones. She was a kind, compassionate, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Valerie was



preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Lynn Noonkester; granddaughter, Sherae; lifelong friend, Sally Green; sisters, Sheila and Jean; and brother, Malcolm. Valerie leaves to



cherish her memory, loving husband of 62 years, James



Connors Greene; children, James Steven (Cindy) Greene, Sue Perron, Roland Greene, and Leslie (Ed) VanSickler; great-grandson whom she raised, Skylar Jarrell; brothers, David and Ian; sister, Cynthia; grandchildren, Christopher, Kyle, Cody, Jonathan, Robyn, Stuart, Matthew, Amanda, and Jake; a host of great-grandchildren; lifelong friend, Joyce Lester; and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. A memorial service will be held at New Covenant Baptist Church, Enon, on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 3pm. The



family will greet friends and loved ones for one hour prior (2pm-3pm). Valerie will be laid to rest with her daughter, Cheryl, at a private family service at a later date. In care of



Adkins Funeral Home.

