GREEN, Judith

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GREEN, Judith A.

Age 81, born April 6, 1940, passed away unexpectedly

Sunday, July 11, 2021. She was baptized at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church. Judy graduated from Roosevelt High School. She earned her bachelor's

degree in Education from

Central State University and

received her master's degree in Education at the University of Dayton. For over 30 years Judy touched the lives of many children as a Special Education Teacher with the Dayton Public School System. Judy was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Beta Eta Omega Chapter. Preceded in death by her father, Otis Smith; brother, Michael; brother-in-law, Charles Garrison; son, Steven

Robinson; grandmother, Lula Smith. She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Dorothy (Norvell) Smith; sister, Kathy Garrison; adopted sister, Gretchen Terry; special nieces, Dana M. Blaine (Caregiver and Birthday twin), Track K. Blaine,

Christina (Trey) Nelson, Tonya and Nikki Morgan; great-nieces, Alexandra Nelson, Chloe Blaine; great-nephew, Alijah Charles Nelson; special friend, Carol Thomas; a host of other family and friends. Special thanks to our friend, Jim Judge for all his support. (Masks Required) Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Friday, July 16, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Memorial service to be held at a later date.

