Jeffrey Green, Age 63, passed away Tuesday, May 9 th , 2023, after a brief stay at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. He is survived by his beloved sister Debra L. Green, aunt Gladys Gunn, nieces Amber Hawkins (Michael), Deanna Green, Chardee' Green and nephew William Maston. He is preceded in death by his loving spouse Richard (Ricky) Rhinehart, mother Annette Green, sister Ronda Manson, and brothers Mark and Anthony Green. Jeffrey was a graduate of Patterson Cooperative High School c/o 1978 in Dayton, Ohio, and Veteran of the United States Air Force. Jeffrey enjoyed creating musical playlists, moonlighting as a disc jockey, cooking, and entertaining family and friends. Jeffrey was an avid reader, gardener, and a loving caretaker of dogs. Jeffrey loved to make people laugh and give gifts. He was the light and life of every gathering. Jeffrey retired in 2021 following a career that spanned more than 40 years in travel and banking. Jeffrey was truly one of a kind and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Celebration of Life details forthcoming. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com

