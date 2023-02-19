X
Dark Mode Toggle

GREEN, Hazel

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GREEN, Hazel Ann

Age 80, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Visitation 9 am - 11 am Wednesday, February 22 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second Street, Dayton, Ohio. Family to receive friends from 10 am - 11 am. Funeral service to begin at 11 am. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
HOUGHTLING, John
2
BETZ, Kent
3
CHILDS, Paul
4
COTTEN, Derrick
5
DeHAYS, Ronald
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top