GREEN, Hazel Ann
Age 80, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Visitation 9 am - 11 am Wednesday, February 22 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second Street, Dayton, Ohio. Family to receive friends from 10 am - 11 am. Funeral service to begin at 11 am. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral