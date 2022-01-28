GRAY, Phillip Morris



Phillip Morris Gray, age 80, a resident of Hamilton, OH, passed away on January 26, 2022. Phillip is survived by



his son, Wayne Gray; granddaughter, Alicia; siblings, Ken



Gray and Jackie; nieces



and nephews, Chuck, Allen, Tammy, Mark, and Larry. He is preceded in death by his



parents, Marshall and Leatha Gray; sister, June Hessenflow. Visitation will be held from 2-3 PM on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave.,



Cincinnati. Funeral service will start at 3 PM. In keeping with Phillip's final wishes he will be cremated after the services. Online condolences and memories of Phillip may be shared to his family by visiting www.springgrove.org. The Family of



Phillip Gray is being served by Spring Grove Funeral Home, Cincinnati.

