GRAY, Phillip Morris
Phillip Morris Gray, age 80, a resident of Hamilton, OH, passed away on January 26, 2022. Phillip is survived by
his son, Wayne Gray; granddaughter, Alicia; siblings, Ken
Gray and Jackie; nieces
and nephews, Chuck, Allen, Tammy, Mark, and Larry. He is preceded in death by his
parents, Marshall and Leatha Gray; sister, June Hessenflow. Visitation will be held from 2-3 PM on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave.,
Cincinnati. Funeral service will start at 3 PM. In keeping with Phillip's final wishes he will be cremated after the services. Online condolences and memories of Phillip may be shared to his family by visiting www.springgrove.org. The Family of
Phillip Gray is being served by Spring Grove Funeral Home, Cincinnati.
Funeral Home Information
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
45223
