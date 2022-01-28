Hamburger icon
GRAY, Phillip

ajc.com

Obituaries
2022-01-28

GRAY, Phillip Morris

Phillip Morris Gray, age 80, a resident of Hamilton, OH, passed away on January 26, 2022. Phillip is survived by

his son, Wayne Gray; granddaughter, Alicia; siblings, Ken

Gray and Jackie; nieces

and nephews, Chuck, Allen, Tammy, Mark, and Larry. He is preceded in death by his

parents, Marshall and Leatha Gray; sister, June Hessenflow. Visitation will be held from 2-3 PM on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave.,

Cincinnati. Funeral service will start at 3 PM. In keeping with Phillip's final wishes he will be cremated after the services. Online condolences and memories of Phillip may be shared to his family by visiting www.springgrove.org. The Family of

Phillip Gray is being served by Spring Grove Funeral Home, Cincinnati.

Funeral Home Information

Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel

4389 Spring Grove Avenue

Cincinnati, OH

45223

https://www.springgrove.org/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

