springfield-news-sun logo
X

GRAY, Kevin

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GRAY, Kevin H.

Kevin H. Gray, 68 of Springfield, OH, passed away August 4th, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Marilyn Gray. Kevin is

survived by his children, Angie, Gwen, Calista, Luke, and

Andrea; his 3 siblings, 6 grandchildren, as well as many other family and friends. Kevin loved spending time with his grandchildren, reading and watching car races. His memorial service will be held on August 21st, more details will be shared to Facebook later.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Sharp, Michael J.
2
MAGNUSON, Phillip
3
COOPER, Alan
4
BURCHNELL, Immanuel
5
HALL, Gerald and Donna
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top