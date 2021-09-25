GRAY, Judith Ann



Age 80, of St. Paris, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in Grandview Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. Born on January 21, 1941, in



Urbana, Ohio, Judith was a daughter of the late Norman Pence and Katherine (Greer) Pence Nothstine.



Judy is survived by four children: Del (Debbie), Phillip (Christine), Joel (Jan) and



Christopher (Brenda) Gray as well as seven grandchildren: Daniel, Allison, Dylan, Corey, Lindsey, Alex, and Emily. Two brothers also survive Judy: Don (Jane) Pence of Troy and Duane (Lisa) Pence of New Carlisle.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Julie Pence.



Judy graduated from Graham High School in 1959 and received her RN Degree from Springfield Community Hospital School of Nursing. Judy was a member of the First Baptist Church of St. Paris.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio, with Pastor Jeremy Spence of the First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Upper Honey Creek Cemetery, S. Elm Tree Road, Saint Paris, Ohio. There will be two hours of visitation prior to the funeral



service on Wednesday in the funeral home beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Food for the Soul, C/O First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 584, St. Paris, Ohio 43072. Condolences to the family may be made at



