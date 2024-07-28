Gray, Eugene "Pat"



Eugene "Pat" Patrick Gray, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on July 23, 2024, after a long illness. Born in Wellston, Ohio, Pat enjoyed over 40 years of work as a locomotive engineer for the B&O/CSX Railroad and served in the Ohio National Guard. His commitment extended beyond his profession to life as a loving husband, devoted father, fun-finding grandfather, and friend of Bill W. for 39 years.



Pat is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marianne Hanrahan Gray; their sons, Jonathan (Lauren) and Ross (Abbey); and grandsons Killian and Theodore. He also leaves behind his brother Jerry (Andrea) and sister Anita; his sister-in-law Sally Hanrahan; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Juanita; brother Mike; in-laws, Tom and Martha Hanrahan; and brother-in-law Marty Hanrahan.



Pat cherished time spent with family, particularly the summers at Kelleys Island, Ohio. He enjoyed fishing, archery, and long walks. Family and friends will remember his kindness, penchant for mischief, and ability to make all people feel equal and welcome. His quiet strength, humility, and dedication to those around him will be deeply missed.



Friends and family will be welcomed for visitation at Tobias Funeral Home of Beavercreek on August 2, 2024 from 4-6pm, with services to follow from 6-7pm.



The family would like to thank the staff at Bethany Village and Hospice of Dayton for their compassionate care.



