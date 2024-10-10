Graves, Dannetta

Breaking: Springfield’s Academy Sports + Outdoors store to open later this month

Dannetta Graves, age 76, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Friday, September 27, 2024. Funeral service 9:30 am Friday, October 11, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 8:30 am- 9:30 am. Family will receive friends 9 am- 9:30 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.

