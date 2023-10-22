Grant, Vera Alice



VERA ALICE GRANT, 84, of Springfield, passed away at Good Shepherd Village on Friday morning, October 20, 2023. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 25, 1939, the daughter of the late Clifford and Edith (LaBoiteaux) Risk. She is survived by a daughter, Cecelia (Shaun) Will; son, Bill (Cyndi) Grant; twenty-three grandchildren; forty-two great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Grant; children, John, Betty, Mark, and Mike; and brother, Cliff Risk. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Vera's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

