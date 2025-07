Grant (Brainard), Mary Elizabeth "Mimi"



of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home on July 21, 2025 at the age of 84. Memorial service at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Friday, August 1, 2025 at 11am. A reception will follow at Moraine Country Club. There will be a private burial at Centerville Cemetery for family only.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com