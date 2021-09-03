GRANT, Edwin D.



Age 81, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born November 18, 1939, in



Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Edwin Grant and Myra



Wilson. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Mattie Grant; and sons-in-law, Michael



Warden, Alan Hill, and Tab Lankford. Edwin is survived by his children, Jeannie Warden, Benita Hill, Michael Grant, Gary Grant, and Melissa (Eric) Haynes; 10 grandchildren, Mike



(Diana) Warden Jr., Christy (Jonathan) Schmidt, Jessica (Kevin) Schindel, Jennifer (Frank) Zinsius, Taylor (Shelby) Grant,



Melissa (Brock) Gladson, Morgan Cotter, Melanie Grant,



Austin Warden, and Chance Cotter; 5 great-grandchildren,



Riley, Harper, Chloe, Rowen, and Colt; half-sister, Peggy (Earl) Isaacs; as well as numerous relatives and many friends. Edwin retired from General Motors Moraine Assembly after 30+ years of service. He loved traveling and spending time with his family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 6, 2021, at 11:00 am, also at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the time of service. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

