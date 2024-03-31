Grant, Dale Wesley



Dale Wesley Grant was born on June 2, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio. He passed away on March 19, 2024. The husband of Linda Heath-Grant, over 33 years of marriage, stepfather of son, Christopher M. Heath (Natalie) and grandfather of Cohlsen, Ainslie and Timber. Son of Ruth and William Grant, survived by his brother Richard (Lee), nephews Greg (Mary) and David (K'Lynn) Grant and niece Amy Banaga. Dale enlisted and served in the United State Air Force from 1969-1975. He graduated from the University of Dayton and went on to become the Group Leader in the division of Non-Structural Materials for 44 years, at the University of Dayton Research Institute. Dale's love and knowledge of photography allowed him the opportunity to teach photography classes, at the University of Dayton. He will be missed by his entire family, friends, co-workers and community. Memorial service and celebration of his life will be held in the mausoleum at Sunset Cemetery on May 11, 2024. The service will begin at 11:30 am Sunset Cemetery is located at 6959 W. Broad St. Galloway, Ohio 43119. To share a memory of Dale or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



