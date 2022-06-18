GRANDON, Russell Paul



81, of Miamisburg, Ohio. passed away Wednesday, 15 June 2022. He was born in Barberton, Ohio, 5 May 1941, son of the late Robert and Eleanore (Trowbridge) Grandon. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law,



Carolyn and Richard Moore.



Russell was a retired electrician who had served his country in the United States Air Force for six years right out of high school. He was a social person who loved people and enjoyed helping them. He also loved flying model air planes, reading the next great book, and working outside. Let it be noted-he hated honeysuckle.



Russell is survived by his three daughters, Marcia (Jon) Barr of Columbus, OH, Cheryl Harnage of Hendersonville, NC, Jenny (Scott) Neal of Miamisburg, OH; eight grandchildren, Charles Barr, Robert (Minyi) Barr, Alex (Brittany) Barr, Beth (James) Pratt, Jacob Dechant, Caroline Dechant, Miriam Harnage, and Nicholas Hester; two great-granddaughters, Sophia Barr, and Olivia Barr; brother Dale (Rosie) Grandon; and fiance' Nola Skousen.



Funeral services will be Monday, 20 June 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 901 East Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459.



The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to services (10 a.m.-11 a.m.) Monday.



Sanner Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

