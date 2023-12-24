Gram, Roger

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Gram, Roger L

Roger L. Gram age 91 of Virginia formerly of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Friends & Family may call on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 from 5PM -7PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 28, 2023 10AM with Pastor Bruce Kramer officiating. Interment to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com

In Other News
1
Craig, Donny
2
Bosch, Marna
3
Copes, Robert
4
Copes, Robert
5
Crabtree, Homer
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top