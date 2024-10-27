Graham, Glenna Rexine



With immeasurable sadness the family of Glenna Rexine (Amos) Graham announces her passing on October 17, 2024, at the age of 95. Glenna was born October 19, 1928, in Harrisonville, Ohio. She was a resident of New Carlisle, Ohio, for over 60 years. She most recently resided at the Springfield Masonic Community. She is survived by her children: Linda (Todd "Rusty") Eggleston of Richmond, VA; Mary Ann (Bob) Van Valkenburgh of Huntsville, AL; Gary (Kathy) of Huntsville, AL; and Eric (Margie) of Tipp City, OH; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Glenna was preceded in death by her husband, Charles ("Charlie" "Bud") Graham; parents, Harley and Mary Ann Amos; seven sisters and one brother. A memorial service to honor Glenna's life will be held Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 1:00pm with a gathering of family and friends immediately following the service at Honey Creek Presbyterian Church, New Carlisle. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





