GRAHAM, Charles M.



Age 93, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on December 21, 2021. Charles was born to the late William and Elizabeth



Graham in Elizabeth, NJ, October 27, 1928. He was retired military from the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Major, and a member of the Reserve Officers Association. He graduated from the University of Dayton in 1957. Charles was the Owner/Operator of Graham Insurance Agency. He earned CLU and ChFC designations. Charles was also a member of



Miami Valley Estate Planning Council, NAIFA, the Dayton Area Life Underwriters, Serra International, Knights of St. Peter Claver and Past President of UD Alumni Association. He served 30 years on the Centerville Board of Architectural Review and was honored by the City of Centerville as Volunteer of the Year in 2013. Charles loved to travel with his wife and together they visited all 50 states and over 30 countries. He was



preceded in death by his parents, his two sisters and his son Charles William Graham. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Evelyn; daughters Kim (Lew), and Janet (John), granddaughters Kelli and Leah (Lindsey) and great-grandson Charlie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, at Incarnation Church, Centerville, Ohio. Family will greet friends one hour prior, 9:30 a.m., at the church. Following the Mass, Charles will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. Memorials can be made to the charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

