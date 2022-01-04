GRAFT, Robert



Robert Graft, 92, of Middletown, died on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Spring Hills Middletown. He was born on April 15, 1929, in Middletown, OH, to William and Ruth (Martin) Graft. Bob served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a draftsman and mechanical engineer working for several companies, including working on the Apollo 11 project. He was a member of Holy Family Parish, he was a pool shark, an excellent and competitive athlete including bowling, golf and baseball, enjoyed dancing and was active at the senior center. Robert is survived by his wife Betty Lay Graft and her children Linda Sue (Jim) McDowell, Ann (LeeAnn) Lay and Jim (Carla Gae) Lay, his nephews and niece Andy (Kathy) Graft, Tom Graft, Carolyn Reveal and Steve Hatfield. He was preceded in death by his first wife Dolly Graft, his parents and a brother William Martin Graft. Private graveside service will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum with Father John Civille officiating and military honors by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope House Mission 1001 Grove St. Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

