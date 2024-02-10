Gradolph, Jack Waters



Jack W. Gradolph of Niceville, FL passed away peacefully with family by his side on January 28, 2024 at age 97. He was born on November 10, 1926 in Fort Pierce Florida.



In 1944, Jack enlisted in the United States Navy. During his time in the Navy he served aboard the USS Lexington (CV-16) during WWII. After the war Jack worked for NCR Corp & Feltz Office Supply in Dayton, OH, raising his family in Beavercreek. Upon retirement, Jack and his wife Libbie took every opportunity to travel abroad on long adventures and purchased a camper to travel the United States. Together they made the effort to visit friends and family while making many new and long-term friends along the way. They also planned their travels around the USS Lexington reunions, often bringing family along to celebrate the memories and share their stories.



Everyone who knew Jack, knew his love for airplanes and ships. He often planned visits to air and navy museums, air shows and followed the Blue Angels. He loved to share these experiences with friends and family.



Jack is survived by his wife of 73 years, Libbie Gradolph; their three children, Nancy (Tom) Disinger, Andy (Jodi) Gradolph, and Paul Gradolph; grandchildren, Kate and Will Disinger, Danielle Siler (Shannon Henne), Chelsea (Mason) Harmon, Megan (Jared) Boss, Katelynn (Kyle) Milner and great grandchildren, Mason and Makai Harmon. Josephine and Mack Boss and McKenna Milner. Jack is preceded in death by his mother Kathryn (Kate) and stepfather Herman Gradolph, brother Bob Gradolph.



Thank you to the staff and residents of The America House in Niceville where Jack lived since its opening, and to the staff of The Fort Walton Rehabilitation Center who cared for Jack in his final months.



There will be a private service for family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's honor to The USS Lexington Museum or to Honor Flight.



