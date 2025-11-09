Gracie Burnett

Burnett, Gracie Mae



Gracie Mae Burnett, born on September 5, 1927, in Hitchins, KY, passed away on November 5, 2025, at the age of 98. Gracie Mae Burnett was a resident of Dayton, Ohio. Gracie is preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Lottie Jackson; husband James Burnett, and six siblings. She is survived by daughters, LaDonna (Greg) Brown and Tonya Carnes; grandchildren, Heather (Gary) Schoettmer, Lori (Brent) Ferguson, Leah O'Connor, Brandi (Bo) Wagers, William Powell, Stephanie Powell and Hannah Powell; 15 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren and several beloved nieces and nephews. Gracie was a nurses aid at Trinity Nursing Facility for 10 years. She enjoyed writing poems and published a book of them in 2005 entitled "Quiet Moments With God". In her free time she also enjoyed drawing, singing, working in her flower garden, home decorating, and crafts. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kettering for 58 years where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and worked with the senior adult ministry. She loved The Lord and served Him with much joy. She also loved all her her children and delighted in them. Visitation for Gracie will be Thursday, November 13, 2025 from 10:00am to 12:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00pm with burial at Valley View Memorial Gardens.



