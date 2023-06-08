Goyette, Robert Leo



Robert Leo Goyette, 79, died peacefully at Hospice of Southwest Ohio on June 2nd 2023 following a long battle with Cancer. He was born in Los Angeles, California on April 8th, 1944 to parents Joseph and Helen Goyette. Visitation will be held this Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 9-11 AM, followed by a Memorial Ceremony at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, located at 240 Ross Avenue, Hamilton Ohio. Survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathryn Irene Goyette, his sons Robert and Steven, as well as his daughter Kristine, his granddaughters Kayla, Haley, Whitley and Hailey along with grandsons Alex, Phillip, Adam, Max and Mitchell, his brothers Joseph, Lou and Carl and his sister Adele Segerer, and his daughters-in-law Kim and Darlene. Robert was predeceased by his sisters Carolyn Mann and Marie Goedde, as well as his brothers Ralph and Paul. Supporting his family while setting a great example for his children through his amazing work ethic, he spent the last 24 years of his working life at Kahn's / Sara Lee until his retirement at the age 62. His hobbies and interests included golf and horseback-riding. Most important to him was spending time with his family. He took such pride in his kids and grandkids and their accomplishments. He should be remembered as a man whose heart was full of love and never bore ill-will to a single soul on this earth. But above all, his extreme devotion as a husband and excellence as a father will never be matched again. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of Southwest Ohio. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.webb-noonan.com for the Goyette family.

