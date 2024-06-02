Goubeaux, Robert Edward "Bob"



Goubeaux, Robert Edward, "Bob" age 88 passed away on May 26, 2024. He was born on February 21, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio to Cletus and Mildred (Debrosse) Goubeaux, deceased. He attended Holy Family School and Chaminade High School. He entered the Marianist novitiate in 1955. He was at Mount St. John from 1955-1958. He was assigned to St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, Ohio where he taught math for three years. He left the Marianist in 1961 and become a member of the Common Bond. He began teaching at Trotwood High School. In 1964, he started teaching math at Wilbur Wright High School in Dayton, Ohio and moved to Belmont High School 1982. He retired from the Dayton School System in 1989 and started teaching part time at Sinclair Community College. He also worked as a tax preparer at N&H Tax Office and Ladd and Carter for forty years. He was a loving father and grandfather, and in his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, gardening and socializing. He volunteered at Miami Valley Hospital and received a Volunteer Excellence Award. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 30 years Patricia Ann; his daughter Jennifer Lynn; grandson Gerald Robert; and his siblings JoAnne Goubeaux, Helen Goubeaux, Leo Goubeaux, Tom Goubeaux, and Cletus Goubeaux. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Judy Goubeaux; his children Judy (Chris) Hall, Michael (Cathy) Goubeaux; grandchildren Emily (Erin) Hall; Michael Robert Goubeaux; his siblings Carl (Sharon) Goubeaux, Mary Ann (Dick) Seider, Clare (Jim) Mikula, Mildred (Ralph) Eakle, John Goubeaux, and Gene (Sherry) Goubeaux; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Marionist www.maranist.com or Sisters of Notre Dame Cincinnati www.sndohio.org. Online condolences may be directed to www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



