GOUBEAUX, Cletus August "Clete", age 90, passed away on August 6, 2023. He was born on December 27, 1932 in Dayton, Ohio to Cletus and Mildred (DeBrosse) Goubeaux, deceased. He worked at Hayes Tools for 51 years. In his free time, he enjoyed camping with his family and square dancing with his wife, Pat. He volunteered at St. Leonard's over 1000 hours every year. He enjoyed delivering mail and packages to the residents and staff. He loved being a part of the extended St. Leonard's family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Pat Goubeaux; his daughter-in-law Elizabeth Goubeaux; and his siblings Joanne Goubeaux, Helen Goubeaux, Leo Goubeaux and Tom Goubeaux. He is survived by his children Steven (Kathy) Goubeaux, David Goubeaux, and Karen (Todd) Harper; his siblings Bob Goubeaux, Carl Goubeaux, Mary Ann Sieder, Claire Mikula, Mildred Eakle, John Goubeaux, and Gene Goubeaux; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration gathering for Clete on Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 4:00 pm- 6:00 pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Drive Dayton, Ohio 45415. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leonard's Main Chapel 8100 Clyo Road Centerville, Ohio 45458 the following day at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery at 2:00 pm. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



