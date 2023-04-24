X

Gossett, Donald Wayne

Donald "Smurf" Wayne Gossett, 75, loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully in his home in Middletown, Ohio on Saturday, April 15th. Don was born the youngest child to the late Irving and Ella Gossett in Lake Charles, LA on January 31, 1948.

Don is survived by his wife Linda (Berry) Gossett, sister Shelba Jean "Lucy" Duhan (Leon) of Lake Charles, LA, children Amy Gossett of Columbia, MO, Chandra DeCan (David) West Manchester, OH, Heather Bello (Brandon) of Columbia, MO, Scott Gossett (Kelly) of Columbia, MO, and Sara Kolaks of Springfield, MO, 13 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

