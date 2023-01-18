GOSE, Jr., James R.



James R. Gose, Jr., age 88, of Piney Flats, TN, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Brookdale, Johnson City.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James R. Gose, Sr. and Margaret Smith Gose; and a brother, Roy Franklin Gose.



James grew up in Bristol, VA, and was an active supporter of the Barter Theater.



Survivors include daughter, Rebecca Haworth of Johnson City, TN; son, Rich Gose and wife, Betsy of Conway, SC; two grandchildren, Logan James Gose and Raylan Radcliffe Gose and his former wife, Gail Gibson Gose.



A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Friday, January 20, 2023, at Shelby Hills Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Tennessee Northeast, 2319 Browns Mill Rd., Suite D6, Johnson City, TN 37604.



Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at akardfuneralhome.com



Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is honored to be serving the Gose family.

