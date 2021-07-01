GOROWARA,



Santosh Kumari



Santosh Kumari Gorowara, née Nagpaul, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the age of 87, eighteen years and one day after the death of her beloved husband, Professor Krishan Kumar Gorowara.



She is survived by her two sons and their families, along with many nieces and nephews: older son Hemant (Bitto) and wife Pam (Bhardwaj) Gorowara of Tempe, Arizona, and their children Tarun and Ajai, and younger son Rajeev and wife



Christine Carrino Gorowara of Wilmington, Delaware, and their children Alex and Sophie. Preceding her in death, along with her husband, are her parents and all of her adult siblings.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Santosh Gorowara Memorial Scholarship for Art



Education or the Professor Krishan K. Gorowara Memorial Scholarship for Mathematics at Wright State University,



Dayton, OH: to give, call 937-689-1562 or email giving@wright.edu.



An internet service will be held in early July. For specific date, time, and link, e-mail santoshgorowara@gmail.com.

