Gordon Myers

Myers, Gordon Spencer



Gordon Spencer Myers, whose novels advanced the cause of environmental awareness, died November 18, 2025, at his home in Durham, NC. His first novel was inspired by three instances of pesticide poisoning in the 1990s. Dr. Derk Bryan was the tenacious EPA investigator created by Spencer for three novels, Pest (2005), Dead Wrong (2022), and The Girl With the Red Nails (2024). He also published a memoir for his grandson, We Are Playing Roulette With Your Future.



Born in California, Spencer grew up in Hastings, Michigan, and graduated from the University of Michigan. He lived and worked in Dayton, Ohio, for 17 years. His working life included banking, founding a financial services business, and retrofitting rental properties for energy efficiency.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara Horvitz, of Durham; three children, Erica Myers-Lauver of Oakwood, Ohio, Christopher Bradley Myers of Dayton, and Tinora Powell of Indianapolis; two grandchildren, Ian and Willow; a sister, Gretchen Myers of Battle Creek, Michigan; and a brother, Tim Myers, of Coloma, Michigan.



