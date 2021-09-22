springfield-news-sun logo
X

GORDIN, Stephen

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GORDIN, Stephen R.

73, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was born in Springfield on October 4, 1947, the son of J. Roger and Erma M. (Sager) Gordin. He worked as a Computer Specialist at Wright-Patterson Air Force base for many years and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a Mason, a member of the

Shriner's, a member of St.

Vincent de Paul Society and was a U.S. Navy veteran. Survivors include his wife, Barbara (Burke); three daughters and spouses, Stephanie (Oliver) Teske, Angela (Bradley) Taseff and Addie (John) Eben; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Marlin. His family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Church. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation (OSPF), OhioSPF.org or Mental Health and

Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties

(www.mhrb.org).

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Hoschouer, Charles
2
GUTMANN, Nancy
3
DODDS, Howard
4
ARROWOOD, Daniel
5
DADDABBO, Dorotea
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top