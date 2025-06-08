Gordhammer, Eddie E. Jr.



Age 92 of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. He was born in Fargo, ND to the late Eddie and Astrid (Stene) Gordhammer. Eddie is survived by his wife Audrey; son Scott, daughter Susan, and sister Betty (Chester) Leverson. Eddie graduated from North Dakota State University with a degree in Engineering. He received an MBA from the University of Dayton and a PhD from the University of Oregon. Career highlights included working on the development of the F-111 jet, achieving the rank of Colonel in the Air Force Reserve, and numerous R&D and technology transfer roles at Wright Patt. He also enjoyed teaching graduate courses for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and serving as a Liaison Officer for the Air Force Academy. Eddie loved skiing and sailing and especially enjoyed his time in Detroit Lakes MN and spending winters in Sun City, AZ. He was most happy when he was with his wife Audrey and his children and extended family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Ohio's Hospice as they cared for Eddie with his family during the last year of his life. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 pm Friday, June 13, 2025, at Peace Lutheran Church, 3530 Dayton Xenia Rd, Beavercreek. A lunch will follow the service. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com