Gootee, Greggory

Greggory Edwin Gootee, age 67, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2023 at 8:05 am, at Grand Island Lakeview Nursing Home. He was born on April 23, 1955 to Ed and Bonnie Gootee in Springfield, OH and was raised there. He moved to Kearney, NE with his surviving and devoted partner of 17 years, Terry Mott. Survived by sister, Tina; brother, Mike (Sandy); brother, David and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Bonnie Gootee. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of Gregg's doctors, healthcare providers and hospice. They will be forever grateful to his loving and compassionate friends, Alta and Lowell Yung. The many selfless acts of kindness go beyond measure, Gregg was certainly blessed. His cremated remains will be returned to Ohio.


