Goodwin, Norma

Goodwin (Fant), Norma Maureen



Norma Maureen Goodwin (Fant), age 92, slipped peacefully into the hands of our Lord the evening of 28 February 2025 in Lehi, UT. Norma lived a very full and complete life as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother!



Born on 24 October 1932, to Claude L Sr and Mattie (Rader) Fant, Norma graduated from Hamilton High School (Big Blue!), Hamilton, OH in 1950. She was active in Tennis, Choir, Piano, and Theater. Following graduation from high school, she attended Heidelberg College (currently, Heidelberg University) and graduated in 1954 with a major in Voice and a minor in Piano. It was there that she met the love of her life and soulmate, William F Goodwin (11 July 1931), and they were married on 9 April 1955. They raised two children, William F Goodwin II (30 April 1957) and Suzanne Renee Goodwin (13 January 1960.)



Norma taught school for 32 years following graduation from Heidelberg; moving from Tiffin to Sandusky to Elyria to Akron, and finally settling back in Tiffin in 1965. She taught everything, including music, English, reading, and math in both junior high and elementary levels at various times. She especially loved teaching 6th grade for her last 10 years of teaching. During her years in Tiffin, she was very active with her Alma Matter of Heidelberg. She was active in music programs as well as advisor to the Philalethean Society (sorority), the Phi's! In addition, her grand piano was donated to the Heidelberg School of Music and a portrait of her hangs there with it even today.



Outside of teaching, Norma enjoyed many adventurous activities with the family, including camping and especially sailing! She and her husband, Bill, grew through 6 sailboats ranging from 14 feet to 34 feet, and the last four boats were moored at Cedar Point Marina in Sandusky, OH. This would be a major focus for Norma as she was raising her family. One time, she was sent to a boat show with very specific instructions to buy a certain 21 foot sailboat; however, she surprised the whole family when she returned with a 23 foot boat that she liked better! She always loved the adventure on the lake! After selling their final sailboat, they moved to Lakeside, OH on Marblehead Peninsula where they enjoyed life on the shore of Lake Erie.



Eventually, they moved to Venice, FL to enjoy many years of warmth and sunshine (and hurricanes!) Norma was very active in her church, often singing solos and playing the piano. She even recorded beautiful songs that she played on the piano for the church members when church was closed due to Covid and posted them online for people to enjoy. Always staying active in her retirement community, Norma also taught water aerobics three times a week for 15 years!



After her husband passed in 2019, she moved to Utah in 2024 to be with her son and enjoy the love of children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren until the day she passed.



Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Claude L Sr and Mattie (Rader) Fant, her daughter, Suzanne Renee (Goodwin) Augustine, her husband, William F Goodwin, and her brother, Claude L Fant Jr. She is survived by her son, William F Goodwin II (wife Shae) and 9 grandchildren; Amy (Matt) Patterson (Augustine), Katy (Denny) Minner (Augustine), Brooke (Phil) Grandt (Dudley), William F (Katie) Goodwin III, Tom (Kaylee) Dudley, Anne Goodwin, Mackenz Goodwin, Lorenz Goodwin, and Benton Goodwin. She is also survived by five great grandchildren; Nick Minner, Ellie Grandt, Nora Patterson, Jackson Grandt, and Violet Patterson.



In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the charity of your choice in Norma's name or to her scholarship fund at Heidelberg University: the "Norma M Fant Goodwin Scholarship for Academically Qualified Students with Financial Need who are majoring in Voice, Piano, or Organ." Norma will be placed with her husband of 70 years in the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL. There will be a private Celebration of Life with her family at a later date. Final arrangements are being conducted by Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, Provo, UT.



